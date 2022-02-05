iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSG) Stock Price Up 1.3%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSG) rose 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $106.15 and last traded at $105.15. Approximately 888,463 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 911,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.83.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.91.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.