iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 98,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 470,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 94,242 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,835,000. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.9% in the third quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 506,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,910,000 after acquiring an additional 36,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.17. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $36.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

