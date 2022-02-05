iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ) dropped 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.36 and last traded at $24.37. Approximately 5,035 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 8,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.54.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.18.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.