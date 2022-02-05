iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2,326.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,585,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,479,092 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $624,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWB. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $248.70 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $210.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.81.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

