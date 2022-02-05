iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Holdings Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,275 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $49,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,447 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,548,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period.

IWR stock opened at $76.67 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.79 and its 200-day moving average is $80.61.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

