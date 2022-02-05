iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJK stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.28. 558,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,422. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.04. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.