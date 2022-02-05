Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $4.50 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ITI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday.

ITI opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05. Iteris has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $7.77. The company has a market cap of $143.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $33.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

In other news, Director Tom Thomas bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $57,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Iteris by 20.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 88,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 15,359 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Iteris by 10.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 20,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Iteris by 127.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after buying an additional 815,807 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in Iteris by 14.2% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,824,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after buying an additional 227,300 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Iteris during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

