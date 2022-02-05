Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY)

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Provident Financial in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Roberts now anticipates that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

FPLPY stock opened at $4.31 on Thursday. Provident Financial has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $4.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

