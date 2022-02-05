Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.

TCBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $67.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $54.27 and a 52 week high of $93.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

