Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) to Hold

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ELMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Electric Last Mile Solutions stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. Research analysts predict that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 27.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 58,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

