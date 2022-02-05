Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Glencore plc’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Glencore in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.74.

GLNCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,855.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $10.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69. Glencore has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

