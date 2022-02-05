JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.13.

JOAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Get JOANN alerts:

In related news, Director Darrell Webb sold 150,000 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $1,312,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wade D. Miquelon purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $513,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in JOANN by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 395,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 84.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 16,617 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOAN traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.43. 433,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,427. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.54. JOANN has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $470.70 million and a P/E ratio of 5.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. JOANN had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 68.21%. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JOANN will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.