JOE (JOE) Price Hits $1.43 on Major Exchanges

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One JOE coin can now be bought for $1.43 or 0.00003436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JOE has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. JOE has a market capitalization of $235.21 million and $26.57 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00052119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.75 or 0.07244375 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00054898 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,434.28 or 0.99863696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00054446 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006555 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 164,990,015 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

