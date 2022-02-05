John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
NASDAQ:JBSS traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,746. The firm has a market cap of $912.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.58 and a 200-day moving average of $86.25. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12 month low of $77.82 and a 12 month high of $94.97.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.27). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 24.46%.
About John B. Sanfilippo & Son
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.
