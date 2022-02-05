John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

NASDAQ:JBSS traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,746. The firm has a market cap of $912.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.58 and a 200-day moving average of $86.25. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12 month low of $77.82 and a 12 month high of $94.97.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.27). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 24.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 92,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

