John Tognetti Buys 31,000 Shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director John Tognetti purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,109,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,256,740.84.

John Tognetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, John Tognetti purchased 33,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,810.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, John Tognetti purchased 61,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,835.90.

On Wednesday, January 12th, John Tognetti purchased 53,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,323.35.

On Wednesday, December 29th, John Tognetti acquired 5,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$2,500.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, John Tognetti acquired 400,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$160,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, John Tognetti acquired 24,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$10,456.60.

On Tuesday, November 16th, John Tognetti acquired 26,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$11,642.80.

Shares of MRZ stock opened at C$0.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$28.63 million and a PE ratio of -5.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.31 and a 52-week high of C$0.69.

Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Mirasol Resources

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

