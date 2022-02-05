Jonestrading Begins Coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.36.

NYSE:PINE opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $217.02 million, a PE ratio of 112.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 635.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $86,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,088 shares of company stock worth $125,025 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

