JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,318 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $676,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF alerts:

BATS:BBRE opened at $101.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.