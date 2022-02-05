JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€27.20” Price Target for JCDecaux (EPA:DEC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.20 ($30.56) price target on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DEC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($26.97) price objective on JCDecaux in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays set a €25.00 ($28.09) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.20 ($23.82) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JCDecaux presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €24.82 ($27.88).

Shares of EPA DEC opened at €24.48 ($27.51) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €22.60 and a 200-day moving average of €22.88. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of €27.02 ($30.36) and a fifty-two week high of €36.90 ($41.46).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

