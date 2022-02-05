JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $57.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.50 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.46% from the company’s current price.

CFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

NYSE CFG opened at $54.05 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $39.26 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average of $47.39.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $311,506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737,071 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 284.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,038,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208,964 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 207.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

