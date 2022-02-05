Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Shares of Judges Scientific stock opened at GBX 7,560 ($101.64) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £477.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49. Judges Scientific has a 12-month low of GBX 5,700 ($76.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,800 ($118.31). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,083.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,510.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.13.
About Judges Scientific
