Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of Judges Scientific stock opened at GBX 7,560 ($101.64) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £477.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49. Judges Scientific has a 12-month low of GBX 5,700 ($76.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,800 ($118.31). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,083.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,510.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.13.

Get Judges Scientific alerts:

About Judges Scientific

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.