Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 13,230 Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of FOX by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of FOX by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 175,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 437.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. 22.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $37.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.06. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $29.08 and a 52 week high of $42.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.