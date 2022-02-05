Jump Financial LLC Invests $405,000 in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 2,291.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of HI stock opened at $45.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.39. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.03 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.28%.

In other Hillenbrand news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $185,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $394,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,690 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,224 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

