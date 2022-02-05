Jump Financial LLC Makes New $459,000 Investment in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HNST. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Honest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,788,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Honest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,115,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in Honest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,249,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,811,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,598,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNST opened at $5.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.92 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honest from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

In other Honest news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Rick Rexing sold 3,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,822 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,817.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

