Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,444 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 0.7% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.6% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,514 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total transaction of $1,491,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $269.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 15.51, a current ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.38 and a fifty-two week high of $338.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

