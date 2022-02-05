Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in OLO by 8.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in OLO by 15.2% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in OLO by 0.5% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 187,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OLO by 137.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OLO during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.43. Olo Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. Research analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OLO news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,532.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $754,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 495,130 shares of company stock worth $14,036,988 over the last 90 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of OLO from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

OLO Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

