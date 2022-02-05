Jump Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Atlanticus were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATLC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Atlanticus by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 24,698 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanticus in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atlanticus by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Atlanticus by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,258,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlanticus in the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

ATLC opened at $63.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.49. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $955.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The credit services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $1.10. Atlanticus had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 95.81%. The firm had revenue of $203.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.32 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ATLC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other Atlanticus news, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 14,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $949,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $304,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,594. 49.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.