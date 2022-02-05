Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3,658.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 227.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 8,026.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 14,528 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $83.50 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $96.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.91. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

