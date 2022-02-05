Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 1,880 ($25.28) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Kainos Group from GBX 1,680 ($22.59) to GBX 2,100 ($28.23) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,765 ($23.73) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Friday, November 12th.

KNOS stock opened at GBX 1,577 ($21.20) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,717.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,807.22. The company has a market cap of £1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67. Kainos Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,210 ($16.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,100 ($28.23).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a GBX 7.10 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. Kainos Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.66%.

In related news, insider Tom Burnet acquired 13,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,804 ($24.25) per share, with a total value of £250,124.60 ($336,279.38).

Kainos Group Company Profile

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

