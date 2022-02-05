Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

KALU stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.02. The company had a trading volume of 66,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52-week low of $87.91 and a 52-week high of $141.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.47 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $105,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $42,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,450 shares of company stock worth $356,627 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 147,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,843,000 after purchasing an additional 18,949 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.