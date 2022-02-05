KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 297 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 26.1% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 45,172 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 52.4% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 27,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,470 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loews Corp lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 40.0% in the third quarter. Loews Corp now owns 105,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.52.

Shares of CI stock opened at $221.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.63 and its 200 day moving average is $216.69. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

