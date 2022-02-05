KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,210,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,972,000 after buying an additional 175,939 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 508,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,007,000 after buying an additional 106,813 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 45.5% in the third quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 86,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 27,184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $133.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.44. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

