KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $608,000 Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $41,423,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $315,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,644,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,787,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 79,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 43.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,529,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,523,000 after buying an additional 464,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

WPM stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.87. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WPM has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

