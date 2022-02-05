KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $698,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 346.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,518,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,690,000 after buying an additional 1,953,671 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 39,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,328,000 after buying an additional 219,000 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.43.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $103.59 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.48 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.59. The company has a market cap of $161.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

