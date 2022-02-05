KCM Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Shares of BNL opened at $22.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.42. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.