KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 28,450 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,450 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 195,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,481,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 121,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 402,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 21,485 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,723 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.85 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.10 and its 200-day moving average is $42.40.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

