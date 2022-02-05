KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 176 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 1,556.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 36.2% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Lennar by 18.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of LEN stock opened at $90.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.00. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $77.86 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.50%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp cut Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.53.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.