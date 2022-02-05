Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $432.27

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 432.27 ($5.81) and traded as high as GBX 442 ($5.94). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 428 ($5.75), with a volume of 18,329 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.34) price objective on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 444.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 432.28. The company has a market cap of £416.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.