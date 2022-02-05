Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2022

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Articles

