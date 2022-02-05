KeyCorp Comments on Alphabet Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $37.34 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2023 earnings at $132.53 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $22.30 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,294.37.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,860.32 on Friday. Alphabet has a one year low of $2,002.02 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,828.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2,831.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 249,281.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $2,732,669,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 118,154.8% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 709,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 708,929 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after buying an additional 708,879 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 64.8% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,813,907,000 after buying an additional 441,546 shares during the period. 30.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total value of $138,444.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,694 shares of company stock worth $390,382,304. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

