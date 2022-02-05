KeyCorp Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for NXP Semiconductors in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor provider will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.81. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NXPI. Barclays boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.24.

Shares of NXPI opened at $198.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

