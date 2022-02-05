Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 71.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,287 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of Kirkland’s worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,053,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 108,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,297,000 after buying an additional 240,536 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $442,000. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Kirkland’s in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Kirkland’s stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.26. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $34.45.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $143.63 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 5.25%.

In other news, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $1,086,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Pleas III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $144,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

