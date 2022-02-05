Klimatas Price Up 73.7% This Week (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 86.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 73.7% against the U.S. dollar. Klimatas has a total market cap of $9,765.22 and approximately $707.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Klimatas alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 65.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.