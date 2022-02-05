KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of KNOP stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,621. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $492.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.80 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 19.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 50.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

