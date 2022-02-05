Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $90.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $124.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KOD. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $122.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.71.

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $63.78 on Wednesday. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.60.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 30,148 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.22 per share, with a total value of $1,725,068.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total transaction of $101,107.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 788,018 shares of company stock valued at $43,783,520 and sold 21,726 shares valued at $1,846,531. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,988,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,899,000 after acquiring an additional 50,665 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 34.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 8.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

