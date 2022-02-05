Kore Potash (LON:KP2) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Kore Potash (LON:KP2) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, restated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) target price on shares of Kore Potash in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Kore Potash alerts:

Shares of KP2 stock opened at GBX 0.98 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of £32.91 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. Kore Potash has a 12 month low of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 2 ($0.03).

Kore Potash plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. Its flagship property is the 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Kore Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kore Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.