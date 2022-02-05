Krane Funds Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.9% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

