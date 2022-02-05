Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $418,000 Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 27.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth about $3,478,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 304.3% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,385,000 after buying an additional 124,724 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 14,162.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 103,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,437,000 after buying an additional 103,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Loop Capital raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.14.

Shares of WSM opened at $162.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.68 and a 200-day moving average of $175.23. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $118.07 and a one year high of $223.32. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total value of $1,719,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,828,400 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

