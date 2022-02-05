Krane Funds Advisors LLC Makes New $406,000 Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $349,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,521,000 after purchasing an additional 48,916 shares during the period. Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the second quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,247,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latash Investments LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $288,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $4,875,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 689,945 shares of company stock valued at $109,109,542 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $161.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $390.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

