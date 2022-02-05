Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $206.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $155.07 and a 1-year high of $209.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.31.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

