Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 571 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at about $85,163,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,452,701,000 after purchasing an additional 382,261 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3,609.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 262,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,169,000 after purchasing an additional 255,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,993,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,597,000 after purchasing an additional 222,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 976.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,032,000 after purchasing an additional 148,977 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.45.

Shares of AVY opened at $189.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $168.47 and a one year high of $229.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.46%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.